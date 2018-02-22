ISU HOPES FOR NEW ANIMAL DIAGNOSTIC TESTING LAB

Livestock organizations and veterinarians across Iowa want the state Board of Regents, and the Iowa legislature, to allocate funds for a new animal diagnostics lab to be located in Ames.

Dr. Chris Rademacher, ISU Extension swine veterinarian, says the current laboratory built in the mid-1970’s is outdated, and is no longer able to keep up with the submitted number of cases each year.

He says the case load of more than 80,000 has doubled within the last six years.

Rademacher says a new diagnostics laboratory is needed before the next big wave of an animal disease strikes the state.

The estimated construction costs for a new diagnostics lab are over $100 million dollars:

The I-S-U swine veterinarian spoke at Le Mars on Wednesday during a regional pork conference.