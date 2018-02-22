IOWA TAX CUT PLAN HEADED TO FULL SENATE FOR VOTE

Iowa Republicans on a state senate committee have advanced their plan that intends to cut state taxes by a billion dollars.

Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull chairs the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

OC………can spend it.” :11

The legislation would cut individual income tax rates by 30 percent and the corporate tax rate would drop from 12 percent down to seven percent.

Feenstra is repeatedly using one word to describe the package.

OC……..and higher wages.” ;10

Earlier in the day, State Senator James Carlin of Sioux City talked about why there was a need to cut corporate taxes in the state:

OC……to create jobs. :21

Democrats accused Republicans of rushing the bill through without a non-partisan analysis of its impact.

Senate Republican leaders intend to bring the bill up for a vote for all 50 senate members next week.

The Republican-led Iowa House is using the tax plan Governor Kim Reynolds released last week as their template.

……………….