UNG ASKS WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY TO CLARIFY “CONFLICT OF INTEREST”

A MEMBER OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS IS TAKING ISSUE WITH TUESDAY’S 3-2 VOTE TO RE-INSTITUTE A WEAPONS BAN FOR COUNTY COURT BUILDINGS.

MATTHEW UNG HAS SENT A LETTER TO THE COUNTY ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ASKING FOR CLARIFICATION ON WHAT CONSTITUTES A CONFLICT OF INTEREST ON VOTES BY BOARD MEMBERS.

UNG’S COMPLAINT DEALS WITH THE DECIDING VOTE CAST BY CHAIRMAN ROCKY DEWITT, WHO WORKS FOR THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT THAT PROVIDES COURTHOUSE SECURITY:

UNG SAYS THERE ARE OTHER RECENT VOTES REGARDING THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT THAT HE HAS AN ISSUE WITH:

UNG SAYS DEWITT VOTED ON THE COURTHOUSE SECURITY BUDGET ON JANUARY 23RD THIS YEAR AND JANUARY 17TH LAST YEAR.

HE CALLS THAT AN OBVIOUS CONFLICT OF INTEREST.

NO ONE HAS PREVIOUSLY RAISED THAT ISSUE WITH DEWITT:

DEWITT SAYS IT APPEARS UNG ACCEPTED A $500 CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION FROM A PRO-GUN GROUP THAT WOULD PRECLUDE HIM FROM A VOTE ON THE GUNS IN THE COURTHOUSE ISSUE:

DEWITT SAYS TUESDAY’S DECIDING VOTE THAT HE CAST TO RE-INSTITUTE A WEAPONS BAN IN THE COURTHOUSE HAD ALSO BEEN DETERMINED BY THE COUNTY ATTORNEY AS NOT BEING A CONFLICT OF INTEREST, BECAUSE IT WAS ABOUT POLICY AND NOT MONEY.

DEWITT SAYS HE HOPES HIS FELLOW SUPERVISORS WILL MOVE ON FROM THE COURT SECURITY ISSUE TO OTHER MATTERS OF CONCERN FOR THE COUNTY.