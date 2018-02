RIVER-CADE CARDBOARD SLED RACES SET FOR SUNDAY AT CONE PARK

ONE THING THAT ALL OF OUR RECENT SNOW IS BENEFITING IS THAT IT MEANS THE RIVER-CADE HOMEMADE CARDBOARD SLED RACES WILL TAKE PLACE THIS YEAR.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THE EVENT IS SET FOR THIS SUNDAY AFTERNOON AT 3:30 IN CONE PARK:

OC………YOU KNOW. :15

CLAEYS SAYS CREATIVITY IN DESIGNING THE SLED IS A BIG PART OF THE FUN:

OC………..PAINTING THEM. :12

THERE ARE FIVE AGE GROUPS WITH YOUNGEST 6 AND UNDER AND THE OLDEST 18 AND UP COMPETING FOR PRIZES:

OC……….GET TROPHIES. :20

THE FREE CONE PARK EVENT IS CO-SPONSORED BY RIVER CADE, THE CITY PARKS AND REC DEPARTMENT AND THE LOCAL SERTOMA CLUB.

Photo provided by River-Cade