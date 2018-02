IF YOU HAVEN’T HAD A FLU SHOT YET, YOU WILL BE ABLE TO GET ONE FOR FREE NEXT MONDAY.

JEAN LOGAN, DIRECTOR OF THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND, SAYS THEY WILL BE OFFERING FREE FLU SHOTS TO THE FIRST 400 PEOPLE WHO COME TO THE AGENCY ON FEBRUARY 26TH:



LOGAN SAYS NO APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY, YOU JUST NEED TO COME TO THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY:



THE AGENCY IS LOCATED AT 2700 LEECH AVENUE AT THE INTERSECTION WITH SOUTH FAIRMOUNT IN MORNINGSIDE.