THE ICY ROAD CONDITIONS OF THE PAST FEW DAYS HAVE CAUSED DELAYS IN CITY TRASH COLLECTION.

SIOUX CITY TRASH AND RECYCLABLES PICK UP WILL BE ONE DAY LATER TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY.

THAT MEANS IF YOUR TRASH IS NORMALLY COLLECTED TODAY, IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW.

DAKOTA CITY’S TRASH PICK UP FROM GILL HAULING WHICH NORMALLY OCCURS THURSDAY WILL NOW TAKE PLACE FRIDAY.

THE REGULAR SCHEDULE WILL RESUME NEXT WEEK.