CITIZENS COMPLETE COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TRAINING

ELEVEN PUBLIC CITIZENS RECEIVED GRADUATION CERTIFICATES TUESDAY NIGHT AFTER COMPLETING THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT’S COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM COURSE.

THE GROUP LEARNED SKILLS DEALING WITH DISASTER PREPAREDNESS FIRE SUPPRESSION, FIRST AID, C-P-R AND HOMELAND SECURITY.

OVER THE PAST 15 YEARS OVER 300 PEOPLE WHO HAVE ALSO TAKEN PART IN THE POLICE CITIZENS ACADEMY OR VOLUNTEERS IN POLICING PROGRAM HAVE RECEIVED THE CERT TRAINING.

THE PROGRAM IS FUNDED BY A HOMELAND SECURITY GRANT.

Photo provided by Sioux City Police