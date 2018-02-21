CATHOLIC BISHOPS CALL FOR ACTION TO SUPPORT “DREAMERS”

Catholic Bishops across the country are encouraging people to participate in a national “call-in day’ to Congress next Monday to express support for young immigrants know as “Dreamers”.

Kristie Arlt of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux City says the call-in represents an escalation of efforts to urge Congress to find a legislative solution for Dreamers before March 5th.

That’s the deadline President Trump set for ending the executive branch protection called “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” or “DACA.”

The “Dreamers”, young people who were brought into the United States by their parents as children may face deportation as soon as March 6th unless Congress reaches a bi-partisan deal to protect them.

The toll free number to call is 855-589-5698 to reach the Capitol switchboard.

Press two for your representative or 1 for your senator.

Once you are connected to each office, the Bishops want you to ask the person on the phone to deliver the message to support a bipartisan, common-sense, and humane solution for Dreamers.