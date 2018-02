AUTOPSY SET FOR NEXT WEEK FOR SIOUX CITY CAR FIRE VICTIM

AUTHORITIES SAY AN AUTOPSY IS TENTATIVELY SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY ON THE MALE VICTIM WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND INSIDE A BURNING CAR SUNDAY EVENING.

THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER IN ANKENY WILL PERFORM THE AUTOPSY.

FIRE UNITS AND POLICE WERE SENT TO 1115 LOGAN STREET AROUND 5:45PM SUNDAY EVENING FOR A REPORT OF A VEHICLE ON FIRE.

ONCE THE BURNING CAR WAS EXTINGUISHED, AUTHORITIES DISCOVERED THE BODY INSIDE THE VEHICLE.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED AND THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.