SNOW & ICE CONTINUE TO TAKE TOLL ON IOWA DRIVERS

Ice and snow continue to take a toll on Iowa drivers this winter.

There have been several multiple car-accidents on state roadways this winter and driving conditions have been less than ideal the last couple of days.

Iowa State Patrol spokesman Nathan Ludwig says freezing rain adds another dimension to winter driving:

Also be aware that some spots are more prone to freezing than others.

Sgt. Ludwig says the winter weather was just one factor in two recent big accidents on Interstate-35 in central Iowa which involved 70 cars and then more than 90 vehicles:

Locally. Sioux City police records show officers responded to a dozen traffic accidents from Monday through 9:30 Tuesday morning and five hit and run calls during that time.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story