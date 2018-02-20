HARD ROCK ANNOUNCES BATTERY PARK CONCERT SERIES

A wide variety of superstar music acts will be taking the stage this summer at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Battery Park.

The line up begins with one of the hottest acts in the country, Post Malone, on Friday night, May 4th with opening act 21 Savage.

Hard Rock Entertainment and Vibe Manager Brad Streeter says Post Malone announced Sioux City as part of his tour early, and it’s a great get for the Hard Rock:

The lineup also includes pop sensation and Grammy-nominated Kesha on June 29th, multi-platinum country band Old Dominion on July 13th and Canadian rockers Nickelback on July 24th.

Streeter says putting together a concert lineup like this year’s is a major undertaking:

Post Malone tickets are on sale now while the rest of the shows go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Rock Shop or online at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

More acts will be announced next month.

2018 BATTERY PARK CONCERTS

Friday, May 4 Post Malone with 21 Savage

Saturday, June 16 A Day to Remember with Beartooth and Silverstein

Friday, June 29 Kesha

Friday, July 13 Hard Rock Country Fest featuring Old Dominion

with Walker Hayes and Brandon Lay

Saturday, July 14 Incubus w/The Struts

Sunday, July 15 Tape Deck Takeover featuring Bobby Brown, Warren G, Sugarhill Gang, Tone Loc and 2 Live Crew, Hosted by Flava Flav

Tuesday, July 24 Nickelback