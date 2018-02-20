ALTMAYER SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR KIDNAP & ASSAULT OF YOUNG GIRL

ALTMAYER SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR KIDNAP & ASSAULT OF YOUNG...

An Ankeny man charged with child abduction attempts in three Iowa counties has been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl in Jasper County.

58-year-old Jeff Altmayer was sentenced Monday in Jasper County District Court.

A jury found him guilty in January of kidnapping, sexual abuse and two counts of enticing a minor.

Prosecutors say Altmayer approached a girl and her friend in Colfax in August, 2016 and offered them $100 to come to his home in Des Moines and do yard work.

Police say the 11-year-old got into his car, where Altmayer assaulted her.

Altmayer is also facing charges for an incident in Monona County in Onawa in November of 2016.

He is charged with three counts of enticing a minor under age 13 for sexual abuse or exploitation, impersonating a public official and two drug charges.

Prosecutors say Altmayer had attempted to lure a child into his car in Onawa.

The child refused and gave authorities a description of Altmayer and his vehicle.

He was arrested on Interstate 29 by a state trooper.

Altmayer also has a pretrial conference March 5th in Grundy County for similar charges he faces there.