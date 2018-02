A TWO VEHICLE CRASH SUNDAY EVENING ON HIGHWAY 20 BETWEEN A CAR AND A SEMI HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF AN ODEBOLT, IOWA WOMAN.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 5:30 PM AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 20 AND COUNTY ROAD L-51 IN IDA COUNTY.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE WOMAN DRIVING THE CAR FAILED TO STOP AT A STOP SIGN AND WAS STRUCK BY AN ONCOMING SEMI.

HIGHWAY 20 WAS CLOSED FOR THREE HOURS AFTER THE ACCIDENT.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

