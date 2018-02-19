SPECTRA TO HOST JOB FAIR AT TYSON EVENTS CENTER

Spectra, the company that manages Sioux city’s Events Facilities, will host a job fair Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center.

The company is hiring for a variety of positions including ticket office representatives, ushers, building attendants, maintenance technician, event security, cooks, servers, catering manager, porters, captains, and dish washers.

The employment fair runs from 4pm until 7p.m in the hospitality room of the Tyson Events Center.

Those attending can enter through the main box office and fill out applications and interview on-site.