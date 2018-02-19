SIOUX CITY RECEIVES HEALTHY COMMUNITY AWARD

Sioux City was recently presented with a 2018 Healthy Hometown Community Award during the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative awards ceremony held last week.

The award recognizes the city for its accomplishments in community health improvement initiatives.

The City will also receive $5,000 to continue improving the well-being of the community.

Among those achievements were creating and sustaining a school-based garden and integrated curriculum at three schools and several daycares.

Six worksites also provided space for growing food, plus the city completed two safe-route to school plans and started six trail-expansion projects.