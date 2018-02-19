SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON

A Sioux City man with a long criminal history has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

37-year-old Eric Bishop was sentenced Monday for first-degree burglary and willful injury.

Bishop, as part of a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman after a break-in at a home last August 2nd and to stabbing a man during an August 5th altercation at a different Sioux City home.

He had also been charged with burglarizing South Sioux City’s Animal Control site last August 18th, stealing a vehicle from them and leading police on a chase before crashing the vehicle into a telephone pole near 21st and Lafayette.

Prosecutors dropped 10 other charges against Bishop in the plea agreement.