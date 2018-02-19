REYNOLDS HOPES IOWANS WILL STAY VIGILANT FOR SIGNS OF POTENTIAL VIOLENCE

Governor Kim Reynolds used her weekly news conference Monday to highlight the “if you see something, say something” message, an event that concluded with the drama of a statehouse evacuation that, luckily, turned out to be a false alarm.

Reynolds and other law enforcement officials emphasized calling local law enforcement to report suspicions that someone may be planning “mass violence.”

Reynolds told reporters she did not embrace additional “gun control” measures at the state level — but called on congress to enhance the federally-managed background check system.

Twenty-four minutes after the governor took her place behind the lectern, alarms sounded within the statehouse, prompting an evacuation.

Sensors were triggered in the capitol cafeteria and the all-clear was given a few minutes later.

