DAKOTA CITY TO HOST JOINT SCHOOL-CITY-COUNTY MEETING

THE 41ST ANNUAL JOINT MEETING OF DAKOTA COUNTY OFFICIALS WITH THEIR LOCAL CITY AND SCHOOL COUNTERPARTS TAKES PLACE TONIGHT (MONDAY) IN DAKOTA CITY.

CITY OFFICIALS FROM SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND DAKOTA CITY PARTICIPATE ALONG WITH SCHOOL OFFICIALS FROM SOUTH SIOUX AND HOMER.

STATE SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT AND A REPRESENTATIVE FROM NEBRASKA CONGRESSMAN ADRIAN SMITH WILL ALSO PARTICIPATE.

IT’S THE LONGEST RUNNING MEETING OF ITS KIND IN THE UNITED STATES.

THE EVENT BEGINS AT 6PM AT THE DAKOTA CITY FIRE STATION.