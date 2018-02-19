BRAD MELTZER – I AM HARRIET TUBMAN

Author: Brad Meltzer (illustrated by Christopher Eliopoulos)

Book: I AM HARRIET TUBMAN (Ordinary People Change the World Series)

Publishing: Dial Books (January 16, 2018)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Harriet Tubman’s heroic and pivotal role in the fight against slavery is the subject of the fourteenth picture book in this New York Times bestselling biography series

This friendly, fun biography series focuses on the traits that made our heroes great–the traits that kids can aspire to in order to live heroically themselves. Each book tells the story of one of America’s icons in a lively, conversational way that works well for the youngest nonfiction readers and that always includes the hero’s childhood influences. At the back are an excellent timeline and photos. This volume focuses on Harriet Tubman’s brave heroism as part of the movement to abolish slavery. As one of the key players in the Underground Railroad, she helped enslaved African Americans escape and find freedom.