COUNTY SUPERVISORS APPEAR READY TO COMPROMISE ON COURTHOUSE GUN ISSUE

Some members of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors appear ready to back away from their request to allow guns to be brought into the county courthouse and other buildings with conceal-carry permits.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor has placed a two part action item on the Board’s Tuesday agenda that would apparently reinstitute a weapons ban.

The first part if approved would rescind the board’s Opt-Out Provision Request to Chief District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer concerning firearms in the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Taylor states in his proposal that he no longer believes having some courthouse areas where carrying is allowed is practical, nor believes it is the will of the public.

Taylor adds that he doesn’t believe the board should be so intractable as once having staked out a position to not be amenable or open to public input

The second part of the proposal would change language in the employee handbook prohibiting employees from possessing firearms on county property in the Woodbury county courthouse while courts are in session or as long as security is being provided by courthouse security, and in certain restricted areas or buildings for security reasons such as the jail and juvenile detention.

The County Sheriff provides security to the building and Sheriff Dave Drew had stated that security costs would increase by over a half million dollars per year if guns were allowed to be brought into county court buildings.

Three votes will be needed Tuesday to pass Taylor’s proposals.