TRIAL DATES SET FOR MORNINGSIDE DRIVE-BY SHOOTING SUSPECTS

TRIAL DATES HAVE BEEN SET FOR TWO SUSPECTS EACH CHARGED WITH SEVERAL COUNTS IN A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT A HOME ON LORRAINE AVENUE IN MORNINGSIDE LAST MONTH.

18-YEAR-OLD CALEB HARDING AND 19-YEAR-OLD JULIAN LOPEZ OF SIOUX CITY WILL STAND TRIAL ON APRIL 17TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

HARDING IS CHARGED WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A WEAPON, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, TWO COUNTS OF CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON, PLUS POSSESSION OF METH AND PRESCRIPTION DRUGS.

LOPEZ IS CHARGED WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT.

POLICE SAY THE PAIR ALLEGEDLY FIRED SHOTS AT THE HOME LOCATED AT 5115 LORRAINE AVENUE AROUND 2:20 A.M. ON JANUARY 29TH.

NO ONE WAS INJURED IN THE SHOOTING.

HARDING AND LOPEZ HAVE PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO THE CHARGES.

HARDING REMAINS HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $150-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.

LOPEZ IS BEING HELD ON $50,000 BOND.