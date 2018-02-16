TRIAL DATE SET FOR SOUTH SIOUX MURDER SUSPECT

A trial date has been set for the man accused of fatally shooting his wife outside of the South Sioux City police station last year.

A Dakota County District Court Judge set May 7th as the date to begin the first degree murder trial of 41-year-old Bei Sheng Chen.

Authorities say Chen shot 33-year-old Mei Huang on September 6th in the parking lot of the South Sioux City police station.

She died later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.

Chen’s attorney argued at a hearing Friday that his client, after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, was found to be insane at the time of the shooting.

Dakota County Attorney Kim Watson resisted the motion and asked that Chen be examined a second time at the Lincoln Regional Center.

Chen has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.