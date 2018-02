NEW SOUTH SIOUX FIREFIGHTERS UNDERGO TRAINING

FIVE NEW FIREFIGHTERS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAVE BEEN GOING THROUGH TRAINING THIS WEEK IN THE CLASSROOM AND IN THE FIELD.

FIRE CHIEF CLINT MERITHEW HAD THE FIREFIGHTERS WORKING IN A SMOKE FILLED TRAILER FRIDAY SIMULATING A BURNING BUILDING:

OC…….PUT IT OUT. ;19

THE TRAILER WAS FILLED WITH BURNING HAY BALES, WHICH CREATED THICK SMOKE INSIDE.

THAT’S JUST PART OF WHAT HAS BEEN A BUSY WEEK OF TRAINING FOR THE NEW RECRUITS:

OC………FIRE INVESTIGATIONS. :15

THE FIVE RECRUITS WILL SERVE AS FULL-TIME FIREFIGHTERS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY:

OC………..FOUR DAYS OFF. :23

MERITHEW SAYS THE FIREFIGHTERS WILL CONTINUE TRAINING A MINIMUM OF 20 HOURS A MONTH TO MEET REQUIRED STANDARDS.