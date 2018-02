WEATHER PERMITTING, DEMOLITION OF THE INTERSTATE-29 BRIDGE OVER PIERCE STREET WILL BEGIN MONDAY MORNING.

OFFICIALS WITH THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAY THE WORK WILL BEGIN AT 7AM MONDAY AND LAST THROUGH 5PM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD.

PIERCE STREET TRAFFIC AT THE INTERSTATE WILL HAVE A POSTED DETOUR AND ONE LANE OF GORDON DRIVE AT THAT AREA WILL BE CLOSED.

THE TRAIL AT PIERCE STREET TO THE RIVERFRONT WILL ALSO BE CLOSED WHILE THE DEMOLITION WORK IS TAKING PLACE.