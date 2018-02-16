DAKOTA DUNES BUSINESSMAN SENTENCED TO PROBATION ON DRUG COUNTS

A Dakota Dunes man who was arrested at his home on drug charges last summer has been sentenced in his case.

68-year-old Roger Miller was sentenced to three years probation.

Miller had agreed to plead guilty in January to two counts of possession of a controlled substance… one count for cocaine and the second count for meth.

A Union County District Court judge ruled Friday to suspend a sentence of five years in prison on each count that would have run consecutively.

Miller was fined $10-thousand dollars.

He was arrested last August 22nd at his home after authorities were dispatched there following a 9-1-1 call that indicated someone had been shot at the home.

Union County Deputies found nobody had been injured but took Miller into custody because a large amount of drugs were discovered in the home.