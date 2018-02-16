BRIAR CLIFF ANNOUNCES CABINET PROMOTIONS

Briar Cliff University has announced two promotions to the cabinet of Interim President Rachelle Karstens.

Matt Thomsen has been appointed as Acting Vice President for Enrollment Management.

Thomsen has been instrumental in the implementation of several key enrollment strategies including the University’s customer relationship management system since he joined the school last Setember.

He oversees the day-to-day operations of Briar Cliff’s admissions department.

Briar Cliff has also expanded Louise Paskey’s title to Vice President for Student Development and Institutional Mission.

Previously, Paskey was Vice President for Student Development, a role she has held since joining Briar Cliff in August 2013.

In addition, she will continue to serve as Senior Student Affairs Officer and Title Nine Coordinator.