TWO SUSPECTS NOW CHARGED WITH ROBBERY IN PIERCE STREET SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOR THEIR ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT IN A PAIR OF ARMED ROBBERY INCIDENTS WHERE SHOTS WERE FIRED WEDNESDAY EVENING NEAR 14TH AND PIERCE.

POLICE SAY TWO VICTIMS REPORTED BEING ROBBED AND ONE PERSON WAS INJURED AND TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FROM A PHYSICAL ASSAULT, BUT NO ONE WAS SHOT.

INVESTIGATORS SAY SEVERAL PEOPLE IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD WERE INVOLVED.

A HANDGUN AND MATCHING SHELL CASINGS WERE RECOVERED.

POLICE ARRESTED 31-YEAR-OLD MATTHEW LYNAM OF SIOUX CITY AND 17 YEAR OLD NEVITT TAYLOR.

LYNAM IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, ASSAULT, CRIMINAL GANG PARTICIPATION AND OTHER COUNTS.

HE IS IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON AN INCREASED BOND OF $100-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

LYNAM HAD JUST BEEN ARRESTED FEBRUARY 8TH ON TRAFFICKING STOLEN FIREARMS CHARGES AND OTHER COUNTS AT A NORTH SIDE APARTMENT INCIDENT BUT WAS BACK ON THE STREETS.

TAYLOR IS CHARGED AS AN ADULT WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY, GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, ASSAULT, CRIMINAL GANG PARTICIPATION AND OTHER COUNTS.

HIS BOND HAS BEEN SET AT $13-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

THE INCIDENTS REMAIN UNDER INVESTIGATION.