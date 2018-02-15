SOUTH SIOUX MURDER SUSPECT EXPECTED TO USE INSANITY DEFENSE

The man accused of fatally shooting his wife outside of the South Sioux City police station last year intends to use an insanity defense.
The attorney for 41-year-old Bei Sheng Chen filed notice Wednesday in Dakota County District Court of his intention.
A pretrial conference is scheduled Friday.
Authorities say Chen shot 33-year-old Mei Huang on September 6th in the parking lot of the South Sioux City police station.
She died later at a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.
Chen has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.
In December a judge approved Chen’s request to undergo psychiatric evaluation.
AP