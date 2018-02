FIREFIGHTERS FROM FOUR NORTHWEST IOWA TOWNS SPENT MUCH OF THEIR DAY BATTLING A HAY BALE FIRE ON A FARM NEAR HOLSTEIN.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRE WAS DISCOVERED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING ON PROPERTY NEAR HIGHWAY 20 AND EAGLE AVENUE JUST OUTSIDE OF HOLSTEIN.

FIRE UNITS RESPONDED FROM HOLSTEIN, GALVA, IDA GROVE AND BATTLE CREEK.

THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL WAS ALSO ON THE SCENE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN BATTLING THE FIRE.

