ERNST SAYS MENTAL ILLNESS, NOT GUN LAWS ARE THE PROBLEM IN SHOOTING INCIDENTS

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says the school shooting in Florida is a tragedy, and especially since the F-B-I had received reports of alleged threats by the shooter that were not shared with local officials.

The shooting has again prompted some to call for stricter gun control, but Ernst says the gun laws are not the issue because we have meaningful gun control laws in place already:

Ernst says when she meets with law enforcement officers she doesn’t hear them calling for more gun laws.

Ernst says the federal government needs community partners at the local, state and the federal level to be sure that communities have what they need to combat substance abuse and mental illness.