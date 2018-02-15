DEJONG TO AGAIN SEEK IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 6 SEAT

Rita DeJong will try again to win the Iowa House District 6 seat to represent part of Sioux City as well as Sergeant Bluff, Bronson, and Salix.

DeJong, a Democrat who is a retired Sioux City educator, announced her candidacy Thursday stating that she made the decision to run because “we need to start listening to each other and work together to make our state better”.

DeJong lost a special election for the final year of the term on January 16th to Republican Jacob Bossman by around 440 votes.

That election took place after a short campaign following former House member James Carlin’s winning of a special election for the Iowa Senate.

It’s likely DeJong and Bossman will face each other again in November’s general election.