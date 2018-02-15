CARLIN BILL WOULD REQUIRE IOWA SCHOOLS TO HAVE “ACTIVE SHOOTER” RESPONSE PLANS

State Senator James Carlin of Sioux City says he was surprised to learn that about 15 percent of Iowa school districts do not have plans for dealing with an “active shooter” situation.

Carlin wants that to change that and sponsored a bill last year in the Iowa House, when he was a state representative, that would have required Iowa schools to establish security plans.

It did not get a hearing.

Today (Thursday), the Senate Education Committee unanimously approved his proposal.

Carlin says he saw all sorts of “red flags” as he read about Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Florida school that left 17 people dead:

Some Iowa schools have installed systems so a building or even portions of a facility may be locked down in seconds.

Carlin says not every school district has that kind of money.

His bill calls for school officials to give some thought to how they could respond if shooting starts at their school.

Carlin says the Iowa Department of Education already has materials that can help districts who lack a plan develop one.