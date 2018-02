WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS HOPE TO LOWER TAX LEVY AGAIN

OVERSHADOWED BY THE ONGOING DEBATE ABOUT ALLOWING GUNS IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE IS THE FACT THAT COUNTY SUPERVISORS ARE ON TRACK TO AGAIN SAVE TAXPAYERS MONEY.

APPEARING ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE”, BOARD CHAIRMAN ROCKY DE WITT SAYS WHILE HE DOESN’T SEE SPENDING HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS ON ADDED SECURITY, HE IS PROUD THAT THE TAX RATE WILL LIKELY BE LOWERED AGAIN IN THE NEW COUNTY BUDGET:

OC………PROUD OF THAT. :14

BOARD MEMBER JEREMY TAYLOR ON TUESDAY PROPOSED A MOTION TO USE $300-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN GAMING REVENUE TO ALSO HELP LOWER THE LEVY:

OC……..FOR FY-19. :18

THE BOARD PASSED THAT MOTION BY A 4-0 VOTE.

MEANWHILE THE BOARD WILL STILL HAVE TO RESOLVE THE COURT SECURITY ISSUE OVER GUNS NEXT TUESDAY.

CHAIRMAN DE WITT EXPECTS TO SEE A MOTION REGARDING THAT ON NEXT WEEKS AGENDA.

COUNTY BUDGET MANAGER DENNIS BUTLER HOPES TO HAVE THE BUDGET FINALIZED SO A MARCH PUBLIC HEARING ON IT CAN BE SET.