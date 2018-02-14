WALKER PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO MURDER CHARGES

The suspect charged with two counts of first degree murder in a double homicide on January 28th in Morningside has pleaded not guilty to those counts.

The attorney for 18 year old Tran Walker filed the not guilty plea in a written arraignment on Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court.

Walker is charged in the stabbing deaths of his former girlfriend, 17-year-old Paiten Sullivan of Sioux City and a mutual friend, 18 -year-old Felipe Negron Junior.

Walker remains held on one million dollars bond in the Woodbury County Jail.