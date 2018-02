LE MARS HIGH SCHOOL BRIEFLY LOCKED DOWN AFTER SECOND THREAT IN THREE DAYS

LE MARS HIGH SCHOOL BRIEFLY LOCKED DOWN AFTER SECOND THREAT IN THREE...

STUDENTS AT THE LE MARS COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL HAD THEIR DAY OF CLASSES INTERRUPTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON WHEN A THREAT WAS RECEIVED BY THE SCHOOL.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF MIKE VAN OTTERLOO SAYS THE THREAT REFERRED TO SOMEONE WITH A GUN COMING TO THE SCHOOL:

VAN OTTERLOO SAYS THE SCHOOL DOORS WERE LOCKED SO NO ONE COULD ENTER OR LEAVE THE BUILDING:

AUTHORITIES DETERMINED THE THREAT WAS NOT A CREDIBLE ONE AND CANCELLED THE LOCKOUT AT 2PM.

IT WAS THE SECOND INCIDENT IN THREE DAYS INVOLVING A POTENTIAL THREAT TO THE HIGH SCHOOL WHERE AUTHORITIES RECEIVED A REPORT OF A PERSON WITH A GUN NEAR THE SCHOOL MONDAY EVENING.

NO ONE WAS FOUND IN THAT INCIDENT AND AUTHORITIES HAVEN’T DETERMINED IF THE TWO EVENTS ARE RELATED.

PHOTO BY DENNIS MORRICE