HUSEMAN TO RUN FOR NEW TERM IN IOWA HOUSE

Representative Dan Huseman says he will seek re-election to the Iowa House District 3 seat this fall.

The Aurelia Republican was first elected in 1994 and represents Cherokee and O’Brien counties, and parts of Plymouth and Sioux counties.

Huseman serves as the Chairman of the House Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Budget Subcommittee.

He is also a member of the Appropriations, Natural Resources, and Transportation committees.

Huseman is also a farmer, growing corn and soybeans on the family farm.

He and his wife, Barbara, have three children and four grandchildren.

