FAREWAY PACKAGED CHICKEN SALAD RECALL ANNOUNCED

Iowa health officials are warning the public to throw out any Fareway packaged chicken salad, because it could be contaminated with salmonella.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals issued a joint statement Tuesday calling for the move.

The agencies say the chicken salad sold at Fareway stores was produced and packaged by a third party for the store and has been connected to multiple cases of salmonella across the state.

Preliminary test results from a state lab also showed the contamination.

Salmonella can cause severe illness.