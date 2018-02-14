Home Local News COURT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR DAKOTA COUNTY MURDER SUSPECT

Woody Gottburg
A Dakota County court hearing is scheduled for Friday at 1pm on a request prosecutors to force a homicide suspect to take anti-psychotic medication.

Andres Surber has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges for the slaying of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik at Kubik’s home in Emerson.

A second suspect, Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, was sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison in Dakota County District Court for attempted second degree murder and being an accessory to a felony

Kubik’s dismembered body was found in a culvert four days after he was reported missing.

Other body parts were found in a car.

A judge ruled last April that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial.

A doctor said in a February 1st memo that Surber has stopped taking his medication for long periods of time and said he suspects Surber is “malingering for the purpose of avoiding punishment.”

