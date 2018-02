VOTE ON GUNS & SECURITY IN WOODBURY COURT BUILDINGS DELAYED A WEEK

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS WERE UNABLE TO TAKE ACTION ON OPTIONS TO FUND EXPANDED SECURITY IN THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, THE TROSPER-HOYT BUILDING AND THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AT THEIR TUESDAY MEETING.

SHERIFF DAVE DREW ASKED THE SUPERVISORS TO RESCIND THEIR REQUEST TO ALLOW GUNS IN NON-COURT AREAS OF THOSE BUILDINGS OR TO FUND SCREENING COSTS BETWEEN $560-THOUSAND TO OVER $945-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER ALSO TOLD SUPERVISORS THAT HE COULD ISSUE A NEW ORDER REINSTATING A WEAPONS BAN IF THEY REQUESTED IT:

CHAIRMAN ROCKY DEWITT THEN PROPOSED TO MAKE A MOTION TO REINSTATE THE WEAPONS BAN:

BUT THE PLAN HIT A SNAG WHEN COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK JENNINGS TOLD SUPERVISORS THEY COULD NOT VOTE ON A MOTION BY CHAIRMAN ROCKY DEWITT TO RESCIND THE ORDER ALLOWING WEAPONS UNTIL NEXT TUESDAY, IN PART BECAUSE THE ITEM WAS ON THE AGENDA AS A BUDGET ITEM:

FEBRUARY 20TH IS THE DEADLINE SUPERVISORS HAVE TO FINALIZE THEIR BUDGET BEFORE A PUBLIC HEARING.

THE ISSUE HAS ARISEN BECAUSE A MAJORITY OF SUPERVISORS HAVE PREVIOUSLY PUSHED OPENING THE COURTHOUSE TO ALLOW CITIZENS TO BRING GUNS INTO THE BUILDING IF THEY HAVE A CONCEAL/CARRY PERMIT, BASED ON AN ORDER FROM THE IOWA SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE.