LE MARS ACTIVE SHOOTER SEMINAR INTERRUPTED BY REPORT OF ARMED MAN

Updated 2:15pm 2/13/18
An active shooter training seminar by Le Mars Police Monday night was interrupted by a report of a person possibly armed with a handgun walking through a neighborhood.
Several officers excused themselves to respond to the call near the 800 block of 2nd Avenue Southwest.
At the same time, the nearby high school was hosting a concert, so Le Mars Police posted officers inside the school and at each entrance as a precaution.
Officers were not able to locate the reported suspicious person, who was described as a young male suspect with blonde hair wearing dark jeans and a black coat.
Police waited in the area around the school until the concert was over.
No other incidents were reported.