LE MARS ACTIVE SHOOTER SEMINAR INTERRUPTED BY REPORT OF ARMED MAN

Updated 2:15pm 2/13/18

An active shooter training seminar by Le Mars Police Monday night was interrupted by a report of a person possibly armed with a handgun walking through a neighborhood.

Several officers excused themselves to respond to the call near the 800 block of 2nd Avenue Southwest.

At the same time, the nearby high school was hosting a concert, so Le Mars Police posted officers inside the school and at each entrance as a precaution.

Officers were not able to locate the reported suspicious person, who was described as a young male suspect with blonde hair wearing dark jeans and a black coat.

Police waited in the area around the school until the concert was over.

No other incidents were reported.