KRIST TO RUN FOR NEBRASKA GOVERNOR AS DEMOCRAT

Nebraska State Senator Bob Krist has officially switched to the Democratic party in his run for Governor of Nebraska.

Krist says he will challenge incumbent Republican Governor Pete Ricketts as a common sense moderate and member of the Nebraska Democratic Party:

OC…….a proud Democrat. ;18

Krist switched to the Democratic party after several months of exploring other options to run as an independent or third party candidate.

Two weeks ago he and attorney David Domina filed a lawsuit against the state over restrictions making an independent run for governor difficult:

OC……….will be struck down. :19

Krist says he did not agree with everything in the Republican Platform, nor will he agree with everything in the Democratic Platform;

OC…….we will succeed. ;12

Krist has filed to run in the May Primary Election for Governor with the Nebraska Secretary of State.

He says he would be pleased to accept the Democratic nomination to become their candidate to take on Pete Ricketts this November.”