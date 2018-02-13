GRASSLEY FACING OPPOSITION FROM BOTH SIDES ON DACA PROPOSAL

A bill proposed by Senators Chuck Grassley & Joni Ernst of Iowa to create a path to U.S. citizenship for those who applied for or were qualified for President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is facing opposition from Democrats and some Republicans.

It’s uncertain if the bill will pass this year as Grassley says Democrats have put up a political roadblock with a filibuster:

OC……. “on the bill”:14

Grassley says people who were brought into the U-S illegally by their parents can’t be held responsible for that action:

OC………”how I can”. ;21

Congressman Steve King of Iowa is solidly against the idea.

Grassley says he disagrees with — but understands — King’s viewpoint that it’s wrong to legalize someone who violated the law.

OC……….”back it” (2X) :07

The bill Grassley is co-sponsoring with Senator Ernst, includes 25-billion dollars for border security.

The legislation would also put new limits on family-based immigration and would boost the penalty for illegally re-entering the country after being deported.

It also calls for a mandatory “E-verify” system businesses would have to check to confirm employees are citizens or legal residents.