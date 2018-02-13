FRIEND OF 2016 CITY BUS CRASH VICTIM APPEALS TO CITY COUNCIL FOR MORE HELP

A friend of a man severely injured when his vehicle was struck by a city bus in 2016 appealed to the city council for more help for the victim and his wife at the end of Monday’s council meeting.

Elisabeth Murdach told council members that the victim, Chad Plante and his wife Roseanne, had been denied equipment for his home therapy by the city without explanation:

Plante sustained a traumatic brain injury and two broken legs when his S-U-V was struck by a city bus at highway 75 and Outer Belt Drive on November 15th of 2016.

Plante spent months in a Lincoln hospital recovering and last year the city agreed to pay for out of pocket expenses and other expenses not covered by insurance.

Murdach says she didn’t understand why the council won’t answer questions about the treadmill and other items.

Mayor Bob Scott says it’s because more litigation is likely in the case:

Scott told Murdach the council had not said “no” regarding the treadmill, but had asked for more clarification.

Murdach told the council there would be a letter coming to them about it.