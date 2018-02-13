FORGERY SUSPECT SENTENCED TO TWO YEARS PROBATION

The second of three defendants charged for using counterfeit cash at Sioux City’s Hard Rock Casino last summer has been sentenced to probation in the case.

29-year-old Brittany Derby of Le Mars pleaded guilty Monday to forgery.

Derby was given two years of probation in a deferred judgment.

That allows her conviction to be removed from court records if she successfully completes the terms of her probation.

Police say Derby, Jackelen Hartsock, of Le Mars, and Kurt Jones made several cash transactions last August 5th at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with bills that were later found to be counterfeit.

Hartsock also was given two years of probation.

Jones has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial in March.