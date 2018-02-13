FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF STABBING SUSPECT CONTINUED

The trial of a Sioux City man charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of a Winnebago, Nebraska man last July has been continued.

30-year-old Daniel Levering is now scheduled to stand trial on April 17th in Woodbury County District Court.

Levering is charged in the July 23rd stabbing death of 36-year-old Vincent Walker.

Police say Walker was washing his car when he was confronted by three people.

Levering allegedly stabbed Walker several times while a second suspect struck the victim with a baseball bat.

Walker later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Levering continues to be held in the Woodbury County Jail on a million dollars bond.