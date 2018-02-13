ENTRIES BEING ACCEPTED FOR ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

A sure sign that spring is not far away is that registrations are now being accepted to march, ride or run in the 10th Annual Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade will take place on St. Patrick’s Day, Saturday, March 17th at 3 p.m. in downtown Sioux City.

The parade route starts on Historic 4th at Iowa Street, and travels west on 4th before ending at Water Street.

Families with Irish heritage are a staple of the parade and all groups are welcome.

Registration is free for non-profits, schools and family groups; and $30-dollars for businesses.

You many sign up online at www.siouxcitystpats.com.