USD PRESIDENT RECOVERING FROM HEART ATTACK

James Abbott, the President of the University of South Dakota, is recovering after suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

A statement from the university says the 69-year-old Abbott drove himself to the emergency room in Vermillion Saturday morning and then was airlifted to Sioux Falls where he underwent surgery.

Abbott has been president at USD for 21 years and plans to retire in June.

Roberta Ambur, USD Vice President for Administration and Technology, says Abbott was resting comfortably Saturday afternoon and will be hospitalized for a least a couple of days to undergo more testing.

She says Abbott is expected to make a full recovery and that no visitors are requested at this time.