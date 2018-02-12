REYNOLDS WANTS NO SANCTUARY CITIES IN IOWA

Governor Kim Reynolds is “strongly opposed” to any Iowa city declaring itself a “sanctuary” in an effort to shield undocumented immigrants from deportation.

OC……..on the book.” :17

Earlier this month, Reynolds sent a campaign fundraising email that criticized Des Moines and Iowa City for moving “closer to being sanctuary cities.”

Reynolds praised “Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature” for “taking action” and drafting a bill that would deny state funds to “sanctuary” cities in Iowa.

OC………accountable.” ;08

The police chiefs from Storm Lake, Marshalltown, Iowa City and Des Moines told legislators last week there are no sanctuary cities in Iowa.