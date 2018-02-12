IOWA’S U.S. SENATORS TO INTRODUCE BORDER SECURITY & DACA MEASURES

Iowa Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst are among a group of U.S. Senators who will introduce a proposal Monday to provide legal certainty for undocumented children brought to the United States by their parents.

The proposal by seven senators, called the Secure and Succeed Act, mirrors the White House framework announced by President Trump.

The measure appropriates $25 billion dollars for border security such as physical and virtual fencing, radar and other technologies.

It also provides for additional personnel for border control.

The legislation prospectively limits family-based immigration to the nuclear family and reallocates the Diversity Visa lottery.

The proposal would grandfather in all pending family-based visa applications in order to reward those who chose to follow the law and immigrate legally.