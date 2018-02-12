INNOVATION MARKET TO SHOWCASE LOCAL BUSINESS START-UPS

Ideas for a variety of new small business ventures are being showcased in Sioux City the next several days as part of the annual Entrepalooza event.

Highlighting the week is the 8th annual Innovation Market, a venue for entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas for starting a new business.

Those ideas will be displayed at the downtown Public Museum on Thursday for the public to vote on.

Adrian Kolbo of Sioux City Go says cash prizes will be awarded to the top three business ideas:

This year’s Innovation Market will also serve as host for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce’s February Rush Hour Connect, to provide greater networking opportunities for event attendees.

A separate high school competition takes place at 3pm Thursday.

The Innovation Market and Chamber Rush Hour begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Public Museum at 4th and Nebraska.